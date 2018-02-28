Sridevi's Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone & Shahid-Mira Pay Their Last Respects

The untimely demise of veteran actor Sridevi has left a void in the film industry and in the hearts of her fans. The actor, who passed away due to "accidental drowning", was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. Sridevi's body was handed over to her family on Tuesday by the Dubai Police authorities after investigating her death circumstances thoroughly and was flown back to Mumbai the same evening. She was 54.The news, which was confirmed by her brother-in-law late Sanjay Kapoor late on Saturday, came as a shock to many and the speculations arising about the circumstances in which she died further grieved her family, fans and the film fraternity members. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Jaya Prada visited Anil Kapoor's residence to pay their last respects and several others had taken to social media remembering the legend of Sridevi.The fans of film industry's first female superstar were seen queuing up outside the Lokhandwala Celebrations Sports Club where her body is kept for 'darshan' to pay their last respects. Over 200 policemen were deployed at the venue to control the crowd and maintain law and order. According to reports, the fans had started to line up since 6 in the morning even though the gates were only opened at 10 am and people from as far as Karnataka and Chennai have gathered to catch a final glimpse of their beloved.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and Tabu have arrived to pay their last respects.Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have arrived to be with Sonam's family. Madhuri Dixit is being accompanied by her husband Sriram Madhav Nene. Akshay Khanna too has joined the growing crowd of mourners at the Club.Deepika Padukone, who was just spotted at the airport a while ago, has turned up to pay her last respects. Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur too have arrived.Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput arrived to condole the family members and pay their past last respects to Bollywood's legend.Sridevi's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor has also reached.Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who were spotted at airport last night, are also present at the venue. Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji and mother Tanuja have also joined them.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Nanda Bachchan.Esha Deol and Hema Malini have also arrived to pay their last respects.Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, who were present at Anil Kapoor's residence last night, have also arrived. Shraddha Kapoor is being accompanied by her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. Raveena Tandon has also been snapped.Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Sonam Kapoor's close friend Jacqueline Fernandez and Srievi's dance master Saroj Khan are among the latest to have arrived at the venue.Vivek Oberoi was accompanied by his father Suresh Oberoi, while Mahima Chaudhary entered with Dabboo Ratnani and his wife.Vidya Balan, who always considered Sridevi to be her idol, has also arrived with her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur. Filmmaker Farah Khan and South film industry superstar Chiranjeevi have also joined the family.Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and John Abraham have also arrived at the venue. Neil was accompanied by his father Nitin Mukesh.(All images: Yogen Shah)