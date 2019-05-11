English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sridevi's 'Mom' Earns an Astonishing Rs 9.8 Crore on Day 1 at China Box Office, Beats AndhaDhun
Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's last movie 'Mom' registered a business of Rs 9.8 crore on its opening day in China.
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Loading...
Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's last movie Mom registered a business of Rs 9.8 crore on its opening day in China.
The movie was released in 38,500 screens in China by Zee Studios International on May 10. It opened better that Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun in the country.
According to the statement issued by the studio, the opening day collection of "Mom" is Rs 9.8 crore.
Trade expert Taran Adarsh feels it's a good start.
"‘Mom' debuts at No. 4 position at China Box Office (opens better than last month's ‘AndhaDhun')... Although the start is good, the business needs to witness an upturn on Saturday and Sunday for a healthy weekend total... Friday $1.64 million (Rs 11.47 cr). Note: Includes screenings held earlier," he tweeted.
Adarsh has included the number from the preview screenings, which were held on Thursday.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter (essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali) who is gang raped.
The veteran actress won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role.
Five years after her English Vinglish, Sridevi gave a power-packed performance in Mom in 2017. She was seen in a cameo in "Zero" last year. The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.
Commenting on the opening numbers, Vibha Chopra, Head - Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, said: "We were confident that the film will be piqued well in China but these numbers have taken us by a huge surprise, and left us elated. We are now optimistic of a record breaking weekend.
"The legendary stature of Sridevi is unmatched and taking her film to as many countries and people across the world, is our small way of showing our deepest gratitude to the filmmakers to trust it with taking the film far and wide."
Stating on the partnership, producer of the film and Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor said: "‘Mom' is very close to our heart and we are very overwhelmed to witness the love the film is receiving in China... On such an occasion, I wish Sri was here to see the huge success her film has garnered."
Zee Studios International took Sridevi's iconic last to multiple regions including Poland, Czech, Russia, UAE, UK, USA and Singapore. China is the 41st market that the film has been released in.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The movie was released in 38,500 screens in China by Zee Studios International on May 10. It opened better that Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun in the country.
According to the statement issued by the studio, the opening day collection of "Mom" is Rs 9.8 crore.
Trade expert Taran Adarsh feels it's a good start.
"‘Mom' debuts at No. 4 position at China Box Office (opens better than last month's ‘AndhaDhun')... Although the start is good, the business needs to witness an upturn on Saturday and Sunday for a healthy weekend total... Friday $1.64 million (Rs 11.47 cr). Note: Includes screenings held earlier," he tweeted.
#Mom debuts at No 4 position at #China BO [opens better than last month’s #AndhaDhun]... Although the start is good, the biz needs to witness an upturn on Sat and Sun for a healthy weekend total... Fri $ 1.64 million [₹ 11.47 cr]. Note: Includes screenings held earlier.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2019
Adarsh has included the number from the preview screenings, which were held on Thursday.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter (essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali) who is gang raped.
The veteran actress won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role.
Five years after her English Vinglish, Sridevi gave a power-packed performance in Mom in 2017. She was seen in a cameo in "Zero" last year. The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.
Commenting on the opening numbers, Vibha Chopra, Head - Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, said: "We were confident that the film will be piqued well in China but these numbers have taken us by a huge surprise, and left us elated. We are now optimistic of a record breaking weekend.
"The legendary stature of Sridevi is unmatched and taking her film to as many countries and people across the world, is our small way of showing our deepest gratitude to the filmmakers to trust it with taking the film far and wide."
Stating on the partnership, producer of the film and Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor said: "‘Mom' is very close to our heart and we are very overwhelmed to witness the love the film is receiving in China... On such an occasion, I wish Sri was here to see the huge success her film has garnered."
Zee Studios International took Sridevi's iconic last to multiple regions including Poland, Czech, Russia, UAE, UK, USA and Singapore. China is the 41st market that the film has been released in.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Choli Ke Peeche' At Met Gala is Weirdly Infectious
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results