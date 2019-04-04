English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sridevi's 'Mom' to be Released in China on Mother's Day 2019, Theatrical Poster Unveiled
Sridevi's last full fledged role was in Ravi Udyawar's crime-thriller 'Mom'. However, she did appear in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' that released in December 2018.
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Loading...
Mom, Sridevi's last film, before her tragic death in February 2018, earned her the Best Actress National Award posthumously and was a moderately successful commercial venture. It also lapped up critical acclaim from the film going community.
Now, the film is going to release in China on May 10. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news with the actress' fans. Mom
Mom follows the story of a biology teacher Devki (Sridevi), who avenges her step-daughter's rape and brutal assault with the help of a local spy DK, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Taran shared the official poster of Mom for China release. He captioned his post, "New release date... Sridevi’s final major film #Mom will now release in #China on 10 May 2019... Zee Studios International release... Poster for local audience."
Vibha Chopra (Head of Zee Studios International) said, "We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like Mom in China, which is a huge market and has great potential for the film to do well. As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this riveting film in China."
Mom is directed by Ravi Udyawar and screenplay written by Aseel Safwat. It features Adnan Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Sajal Ali in other pivotal roles. The film also won the Best Background Score for A R Rahman at the 65th National Film Awards.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Now, the film is going to release in China on May 10. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news with the actress' fans. Mom
Mom follows the story of a biology teacher Devki (Sridevi), who avenges her step-daughter's rape and brutal assault with the help of a local spy DK, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Taran shared the official poster of Mom for China release. He captioned his post, "New release date... Sridevi’s final major film #Mom will now release in #China on 10 May 2019... Zee Studios International release... Poster for local audience."
New release date... Sridevi’s final major film #Mom will now release in #China on 10 May 2019... Zee Studios International release... Poster for local audience: pic.twitter.com/ybAfzMvzPy— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2019
Vibha Chopra (Head of Zee Studios International) said, "We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like Mom in China, which is a huge market and has great potential for the film to do well. As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this riveting film in China."
Mom is directed by Ravi Udyawar and screenplay written by Aseel Safwat. It features Adnan Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Sajal Ali in other pivotal roles. The film also won the Best Background Score for A R Rahman at the 65th National Film Awards.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Game of Thrones' Cast Guesses the Aussie Slang With Ozzy Man and Mate, it's Hilarious
- Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over the Years
- Ranveer Singh and 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala As '83 Goes on Floor, See Pic
- IAF Pilot Talks About Flying Tejas LCA Fighter Jet as Display Aircraft in Malaysia – Watch Video
- IPL 2019 | ‘Wishy Washy’: Buttler Points at “Grey Area” in Mankad Law
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results