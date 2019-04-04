LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sridevi's 'Mom' to be Released in China on Mother's Day 2019, Theatrical Poster Unveiled

Sridevi's last full fledged role was in Ravi Udyawar's crime-thriller 'Mom'. However, she did appear in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' that released in December 2018.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sridevi's 'Mom' to be Released in China on Mother's Day 2019, Theatrical Poster Unveiled
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Loading...
Mom, Sridevi's last film, before her tragic death in February 2018, earned her the Best Actress National Award posthumously and was a moderately successful commercial venture. It also lapped up critical acclaim from the film going community.

Now, the film is going to release in China on May 10. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news with the actress' fans. Mom

Mom follows the story of a biology teacher Devki (Sridevi), who avenges her step-daughter's rape and brutal assault with the help of a local spy DK, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Taran shared the official poster of Mom for China release. He captioned his post, "New release date... Sridevi’s final major film #Mom will now release in #China on 10 May 2019... Zee Studios International release... Poster for local audience."




Vibha Chopra (Head of Zee Studios International) said, "We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like Mom in China, which is a huge market and has great potential for the film to do well. As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this riveting film in China."

Mom is directed by Ravi Udyawar and screenplay written by Aseel Safwat. It features Adnan Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Sajal Ali in other pivotal roles. The film also won the Best Background Score for A R Rahman at the 65th National Film Awards.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram