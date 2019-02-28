Sridevi's Younger Daughter in Mom is Now Janhvi Kapoor's Co-star in Gunjan Saxena Biopic

The child actress who played Sridevi's younger daughter in Mom, is now acting with Janhvi Kapoor in IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena's biopic.Riva Arora had played the role of Piyu in Mom, which was Sridevi's last film. Fan pages have shared pictures of Janhvi with Riva on the sets of the biopic.Janhvi made her debut with the film Dhadak in 2018, a few months after Sridevi's death. The film did good business at the box office and the young actress earned praise for returning to work just a few days after losing her mother.The biopic of Gunjan Saxena will be her next release. Gunjan had helped in evacuating injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. Despite facing the fire, Gunjan and lieutenant Srividya Rajan, managed to bring the soldiers home. She was also the first woman to be awarded Shaurya Chakra.Angad Bedi has been roped in for the role of Gunjan's brother Anshuman Saxena in the film. Janhvi and Angad were spotted shooting in Lucknow over the weekend.The film will reportedly finish shooting the first schedule in Lucknow on March 2. The crew will then return to Mumbai. For the second schedule, they will be back in Lucknow in April.