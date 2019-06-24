Srii Bharatha Baahubali: Comedian Chikkanna Bags Leading Role in Manju Mandavya’s Next
Chikkanna has already earned praises for his side roles in Kannada movies, especially for his acts as Yash in Rajahuli and Sharan in Adyaksha.
The film will be directed by Manju Mandavya.
After Sharan and Komal, Chikkanna will be another comedian in the league who will feature as a lead hero this season. The comedian is all set to step into his new venture, which will be produced under the banner of Umapathy Films. Titled Srii Bharatha Baahubali, the Sandalwood movie will be directed by Manju Mandavya, who has earlier directed films including Robert and MadaGaja fame. Reportedly, Manju will also play the lead role in the movie.
Chikkanna has already earned praises for his side roles in Kannada movies, especially for his acts as Yash in Rajahuli and Sharan in Adyaksha. In the upcoming film Srii Bharatha Baahubali, Chikkanna plays the lead along with Manju, while Sarah Harish has been roped in to play the female lead.
As reported in The New Indian Express, confirming the news, Manju told news daily, “It will be a content-based film with a message. We have come up with a storyline that does not deviate from Chikkanna’s on-screen persona and he will continue to entertain the audience with humour. At the same time, the film will explore his role as a hero.” The director has also revealed that they will kickstart the shooting of their next film in October.
Chikkanna began his acting career with comedy shows in Mysore. He has also appeared in a television show that was aired on Udaya TV. Actor Yash noticed his performance at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Kannada cinema and cast him in the 2011 film, Kirataka. In the 2015 film Sharp Shooter, he played alongside Diganth.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
- Is Salman Khan Charging Rs 31 Crore per Weekend for Hosting Bigg Boss 13?
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
- ‘Cricket Not About Six Pack’: Jayawardane Uses Malinga’s Viral Image to Hail Heroics Against England
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s