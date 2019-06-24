Srii Bharatha Baahubali: Comedian Chikkanna Bags Leading Role in Manju Mandavya’s Next

After Sharan and Komal, Chikkanna will be another comedian in the league who will feature as a lead hero this season. The comedian is all set to step into his new venture, which will be produced under the banner of Umapathy Films. Titled Srii Bharatha Baahubali, the Sandalwood movie will be directed by Manju Mandavya, who has earlier directed films including Robert and MadaGaja fame. Reportedly, Manju will also play the lead role in the movie.

Chikkanna has already earned praises for his side roles in Kannada movies, especially for his acts as Yash in Rajahuli and Sharan in Adyaksha. In the upcoming film Srii Bharatha Baahubali, Chikkanna plays the lead along with Manju, while Sarah Harish has been roped in to play the female lead.

As reported in The New Indian Express, confirming the news, Manju told news daily, “It will be a content-based film with a message. We have come up with a storyline that does not deviate from Chikkanna’s on-screen persona and he will continue to entertain the audience with humour. At the same time, the film will explore his role as a hero.” The director has also revealed that they will kickstart the shooting of their next film in October.

Chikkanna began his acting career with comedy shows in Mysore. He has also appeared in a television show that was aired on Udaya TV. Actor Yash noticed his performance at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Kannada cinema and cast him in the 2011 film, Kirataka. In the 2015 film Sharp Shooter, he played alongside Diganth.