Srijit Mukherji on His Bond with Ray Actor Kay Kay Menon: We Discuss Politics and Cinema

Netflix’s Ray brings forth an anthology of four dark, disarming and enthralling takes on Satyajit Ray’s short stories. The four short stories presented here are - Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, Hungama Kyon Hain Barpa and Spotlight. While each of these stories are convoluted and thrilling in their own ways, when it comes to being truly mortifying, Bahrupiya takes the cake.

Bahrupiya based on Ray’s short story - Bahurupi, is directed by Srijit Mukherji, starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role. Talking about the film, Srijit says that it’s the story of an underdog, an underdog’s rise to power. Menon’s character Indrashish in the story starts out as a helpless man slowly climbing up the ladder of power and progressively being consumed by it as he goes.

According to Srijit, “Revenge is a trip. So Indrashish is on a trip and this trip, all these personal equations, they kind of change, they kind of get modified, they kind of get convoluted and abused, in fact. So it is a distortion of all the relationships given the underdog has been kind of blessed with extraordinary power.”

Adding so many layers and levels of thought to his characters, it is no surprise that the casting choice wasn’t just a whim either. Srijit thoroughly enjoyed working with actor Kay Kay Menon. Describing his experience, he said, “Kk is one of the most fascinating actors I’ve worked with. I mean, he’s so meticulous, he’s so involved. And he’s so flexible. That it’s fantastic."

“And I share a very, very special wavelength with KK. I mean, this has been shot like a couple of years back and everything. But even after this, we’ve stayed in touch. I regularly send him scripts, he sends me stuff, we chat on issues over WhatsApp, over phone. We discuss politics, we discuss cinema. He’s a very wholesome person. Not only is he a brilliant actor, but also a very engaging and very wholesome person. So I thoroughly enjoyed it and one of the great friendships which have come out of this experience for me is the one with KK.”

