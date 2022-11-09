Srinidhi Shetty’s Goofy Pictures ‘Snoozing & Vibing’ In Elevator Are All Things Mood

Srinidhi Shetty has established a special place in the hearts of many after she marked her acting debut with the blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1. Apart from her acting prowess, the talented actress is also popular for her impressive sense of style. Srinidhi is quite active on social media, and she does not leave any opportunity to connect with her fans.

Recently, the KGF star shared a streak of goofy pictures of herself “snoozing and vibing” in an elevator, which left fans gushing. In the pictures, Srinidhi rocked a multi-coloured saree with hints of green, pink, black and gold. The 30-year-old actress complemented her outfit with a no-makeup makeup look. A bindi and minimal accessories rounded off her effortless look.

Check out Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram post below:



Not just Indian wear, Srinidhi Shetty can also pull off western outfits like a true fashionista. She recently set the internet on fire with a slew of pictures of herself rocking a black and white striped jumpsuit. Srinidhi wore the striking outfit to an event in Coimbatore.



Srinidhi Shetty is an actress as well as a model. She won the Miss Supranational pageant in 2016. Srinidhi is India’s second recipient of the prestigious award. After obtaining the coveted title, she made her acting debut in the 2018 Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1. Her performance in the action drama received widespread acclaim, and she later appeared in the sequel of the Yash-starrer too. Srinidhi was most recently seen in Cobra, a Tamil action thriller. The film, which starred Chiyaan Vikram in the titular role, received mixed reviews from critics.

