Srinidhi Shetty’s Sunkissed Photos In Pista Green Salwar Suit Is Pure Grace

Actress Srinidhi Shetty has made a special place in the hearts of her fans since her debut with the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018. Apart from her acting skill, the actress is also known for her amazing style sense.

Srinidhi never misses a chance to surprise her fans with her sartorial choices. The diva is quite active on social media and frequently posts on her official Instagram handle. Recently, the 30-year-old actress mesmerised her fans, as she posted a few sun-kissed pictures on the ‘gram.

In the photos, the actress is seen in a pista colour salwar suit. She opted for minimal makeup, tied her hair in a high-raised bun, and added gajra to it. For jewellery, she wore beautiful statement earrings and a maang tika. She completed her look with a beige clutch with golden detailing. Srinidhi captioned her post, “Soaking up the winters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

The post went viral immediately. One of her fans commented, “Cutie.” Another one wrote “Awww". "Beautiful as always,” wrote one user.

The diva seems to love traditional outfits. A few days ago, the actress shared another set of photos in a yellow silk saree with a sleeveless green blouse. She kept her outfit simple by wearing a beautiful choker set, maang tika, and a waist chain. She captioned the photos on Instagram, “This one’s, especially for my beautiful, lovely people. You asked for it, n here u go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Fans just love the snaps and showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Srinidhi is both an actress and a model. She became the 2016 Miss Supranational pageant winner. She is the second Indian representative to win this prestigious honour. Her performance in the action drama KGF: Chapter 1 received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Later, she also appeared in the sequel of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. She was most recently seen in the Tamil action thriller Cobra. The film was written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, and produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner 7 Screen Studio. The movie starred Chiyaan Vikram as the main lead, and it received mixed reviews from critics.

