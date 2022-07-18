Srinu Vaitla’s Wife Moves Court To File For Divorce After Living Separately For 4 Years

Multi-award-winning Tollywood director Srinu Vaitla and his wife Roopa have reportedly decided to part ways. Roopa Vaitla has moved the court in Nampally to file for a divorce.

According to sources, the couple has been living separately for four years and has finally decided to dissolve their marriage. Official statements about the issue are yet to be released.

After a string of flops like Aagadu, Bruce Lee, Mister, and Amar Akbar Antony, Srinu Vaitla is facing a huge career crisis. He announced Dhee 2 with Manchu Vishnu, but it never made it to the sets.

Vaitla is presently without a significant offer. Personal problems in Vailta’s life have been claimed as the cause for his long absence from the film industry.

Srinu, who received many blockbuster hits in Telugu with films like Anandiya, Venky, Dhi, Agadu, Aagadu, and Dubai Seenu, fell in love with a young woman named Roopa 19 years ago. Soon after getting married, she was trained in costume designing and hired as a costume designer for her films. She even worked as a costume designer for certain celebrities.

Roopa used to be Samantha’s designer, however, Samantha replaced her and hired someone else as her designer a few years ago. Rupa appears to have opened an organic goods store.

Srinu has worked with celebrities such as Mahesh Babu, NTR, megastar Chiranjeevi, and many more, but he regrets that he never got the chance to work with Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan.

Srinu made his directorial debut in 1999 with the love drama Nee Kosam, which starred Ravi Teja and Maheswari. Later, his second film, Anandam, starring Jai Akash and released in 2001, established him as a filmmaker. Anandam was able to garner the director many fans around the world, as he was also considered one of the best in the industry.

