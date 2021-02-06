Sriram Nene 'Loving Life' with His 'Sweetheart' Madhuri Dixit, Shares Romantic Selfie

Madhuri Dixit often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram, but this time around her husband Sriram Nene has shared a picture from his pre-birthday celebration. Sharing the post on Instagram, he penned a touching note to his wife, saying that being away in nature with loved ones is the best form of celebration.

Nene will be celebrating his 55th birthday on February 12. The post shows the couple posing for a sweet selfie, wherein the actress looks just as gorgeous as ever in a black outfit, while her husband can be seen sporting a grey tee.

Sriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit have been married for 22 years. They tied the knot in 1999. The couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

Some time back, Madhuri posted a priceless throwback pictures of herself with her husband on the their wedding anniversary. She also penned a heartfelt note saying that “the beginning of another year is full of adventures with the man of my dreams” and that she is grateful to have him in her life. Nene while sharing the anniversary wish said, “21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary!”

Madhuri Dixit was lately seen in two multi-star movies which include Total Dhamaal that had some big movie actors stars like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani and Johnny Lever. She was also a part of Karan Johar's Kalank where she worked with co-stars like Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur.