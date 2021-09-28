Sriram Raghavan First Offered Merry Christmas to Salman Khan, Reveal Sources

Film director and screenwriter Sriram Raghavan is all set for his third Hindi film Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. According to the sources, Sriram has recently revealed that his first choice for the lead role in this action thriller was none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

As per the reports, Sriram had discussed and offered the film to Salman Khan twice. After the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, Sriram and Salman discussed their possible collaboration for a thriller movie but unfortunately things didn’t work out that time.

Sriram later again met the actor as he believed that Salman is a great fit for Merry Christmas. However, Salman and his team denied the collaboration by stating that the film was too small for a superstar like him.

The sources also said that Salman Khan loves and appreciates Sriram’s work and he is equally eager to team up with the Andhadhun fame director. However, Salman wants to do a big commercial film with Sriram. The sources stated that Sriram clearly wants to collaborate with the actor but he wants to create something that shows Salman in a totally different role.

Talking about the character the sources said that Sriram believes that though the character is not as larger than life as what Salman is shown in his movies, the character had an element of style to it, which would have justified the presence of him.

On the work front Sriram currently has the movie Ekkis with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. Sriram’s last Bollywood venture AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles was a blockbuster in 2018.

Merry Christmas is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and the makers of the film have decided to shoot the movie extensively at a location in Pune.

