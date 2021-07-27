Srishty Rode is Tired of Waiting for Debut Film’s Release, Open to Working in TV

Television actress Srishty Rode is going through a rough time these days. She has been missing from the television industry for the past three years since she entered Bigg Boss 12. Post the completion of the show; she decided to start her career in Bollywood and signed Gabru Gang, the shooting of which has been completed log back. Expressing her disappointment over leaving the television industry, Srishty recently revealed in an interview that she has been endlessly waiting for the release of her debut film, but there’s no sign of its release yet.

The actress told the Times of India that the shoot of the film “wasted the entire 2019”. So, she could not take up any shows during that period. Post the shoot, when she thought of looking for work, the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country and the release of many shows and films got postponed or cancelled due to the lockdown. She accepted that earlier she used to “take a break” after each show which hampered her career to move forward.

However, now Srishty seems to have learnt from her mistakes and has started meeting people from the industry in order to get work in any television show. She says she is no more “excited” for the release of Gabru Gang and cannot waste any more time waiting for it.

Talking about the kind of shows she wishes to star in, the actress said she would love to work in shows that have a “fresh concept”. She accepted that a lot of times the narrative changed in order to get good TRP ratings, but she wants the “basic premise” to be “interesting”. She is not focusing on only getting a lead role and is open to even a supporting role. Having been a part of two reality shows, Bigg Boss 12 and Kitchen Champion 5, she now desires to be a part of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

