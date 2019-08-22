Sriti Jha Calls Rumoured Boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor 'Catastrophically Favourite Person' on Birthday

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha, who has been tight-lipped about dating Woh Apna Sa fame Kunal Karan Kapoor, took to her social media account on Thursday to wish him a happy birthday. Sriti and Kunal have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now.

On Kunal's 37th birthday, Sriti took to her Instagram and shared a picture of him sitting with a glass of red wine, looking out of the window. She posted the picture with an adorable post that read, "My catastrophically favourite person @kunalkarankapoor You had me at 'Your brain has shifted office to your bum or what'. Happy birthday ❤️"

Sriti also shared a video of Kunal on her Instagram story to wish him on his birthday.

Sriti and Kunal have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now but they have never spoken about their relationship publicly. They are, however, spotted hanging out together but the duo never indulges in PDA on social media and till date they have not even shared a picture together.

Sriti plays the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya opposite Shabir Ahluwalia, who is seen as Abhi. Kunal Karan Kapoor was last seen in Woh Apna Sa which went off air in July last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.