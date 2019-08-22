Sriti Jha Calls Rumoured Boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor 'Catastrophically Favourite Person' on Birthday
Sriti Jha hinted yet again that she is dating Kunal Karan Kapoor in a seemingly romantic post to wish him happy birthday.
Images: Instagram
Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha, who has been tight-lipped about dating Woh Apna Sa fame Kunal Karan Kapoor, took to her social media account on Thursday to wish him a happy birthday. Sriti and Kunal have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now.
On Kunal's 37th birthday, Sriti took to her Instagram and shared a picture of him sitting with a glass of red wine, looking out of the window. She posted the picture with an adorable post that read, "My catastrophically favourite person @kunalkarankapoor You had me at 'Your brain has shifted office to your bum or what'. Happy birthday ❤️"
Sriti also shared a video of Kunal on her Instagram story to wish him on his birthday.
Sriti and Kunal have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now but they have never spoken about their relationship publicly. They are, however, spotted hanging out together but the duo never indulges in PDA on social media and till date they have not even shared a picture together.
Sriti plays the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya opposite Shabir Ahluwalia, who is seen as Abhi. Kunal Karan Kapoor was last seen in Woh Apna Sa which went off air in July last year.
