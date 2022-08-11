Sriti Jha Sends Birthday Love To Kumkum Bhagya Co-Star Shabir Ahluwalia: ‘You’ll Always Be My Favourite Hero’

Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia turned 43 on Wednesday. While social media was flooded with fans and friends sending wishes to the actor, Sriti Jha was no different. Sriti, who is not only Shabir’s former co-star but also a very good friend, took to her Instagram account and penned down a heartwarming note. Wishing Shabir on his special day, Sirti mentioned that he will always remain her favourite hero.

“There’s just an infinite number of things about you that must be celebrated and be grateful for. You are the best that there is … happy birthday Shabir Ahluwalia you are and will always remain my favourite hero. I love you so much!” she wrote. Sriti also dropped a throwback picture from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya where both the actors were seen smiling ear-to-ear as they posed for the camera.

As soon as Sriti shared the post, fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. Bhagya Laxmi actress Parull Chaudhry also wished Shabir and wrote, “Happy Birthday Shabir Ahluwalia,” with a red heart. Supriya Shukla, who played a pivotal role in Kumkum Bhagya along with the duo mentioned that the track Allah Waariyan which Sriti added in her post took her on a nostalgic trip. “This song is kumkum….for me…Nostalgic… God bless Shabir,” she wrote.

On the work front, Sriti is currently seen as a participant in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the supporting role.