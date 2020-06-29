Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar Shoot for Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya

After three months of no shooting in Mumbai and across India due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Indian telly industry is getting back on its two feet slowly and steadily. Over the weekend, Naagin 4, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain resumed shooting on their respective sets. Now, Zee TV's popular shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya too have resumed shooting, much to fans delight.

Read: In Pics: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Resumes Shooting with Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gaur

As per sources, fresh episodes of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya will start airing from July 13 and the team reunited to shoot for special comeback promos on Monday. Actors Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia of Kumkum Bhagya and Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar of Kundali Bhagya were seen on the sets in their respective character costumes as they shot some scenes on Monday.

The crew around them and the actors themselves were seen taking necessary precautions amid coronavirus and sported breathing masks and face shields at times when required. Sriti was also seen getting her hair and touch up done on the sets with the help of her assistant and so was Dheeraj.

Take a look at some pictures from the sets of popular daily soaps here as they resumed shooting.

Follow @News18Movies for more