Sriti Jha Shoots For Kumkum Bhagya Promo From Home

Actress Sriti Jha shot a promo for her show Kumkum Bhagya at home by herself, and says she looks forward to the time when the unit can shoot together again.

For the shoot, Sriti did her own make up, hair, lighting, and recorded it on her mobile phone.

"To be honest, I am missing everyone from my Kumkum Bhagya family. In fact, while getting ready for this home shoot, I felt that this was the first time I have dressed up as Pragya without Gaurav dada and Shabana didi, who are my makeup artiste and hairstylist respectively," Sriti said.

"I miss them as well as the extended family on my set including Shabbir, Mugdha, Krishna and many others. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting again and I hope it is safe enough to get back to the set and shoot together once again," she added.

With the lockdown slowly phasing out, the makers plan to start shooting for the show soon. The show is aired on ZEE TV.

