SRK, Gauri Khan Host Intimate Party for Friends in Alibaug, Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan Attend

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan hosted a get-together at their Alibaug bungalow on Friday for their close friends from the industry.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 19, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
SRK, Gauri Khan Host Intimate Party for Friends in Alibaug, Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan Attend
Fondly known as the 'King of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying some precious time with his family and friends these days. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan hosted a get-together at their Alibaug bungalow on Friday. The party was organised for their close friends from the industry.

Gauri took to Instagram to share some pictures from the trip. She didn't use words to express her emotion but a heart emoji to signal her love for the group.

While she is seen sitting in the centre in a leopard print shirt and black denims, filmmaker and the Khans' close friend Karan Johar is in a black kurta-pyjama on the left. Sussanne Khan is also a part of the group and is wearing a comfortable grey tee and check pants as she leans on Karan.

Designer Manish Malhotra and some other friends are also seen in the picture. Manish also reposted the pictures with the caption, "Saturday vibe."

Early on Friday, Shah Rukh and Gauri were spotted with their youngest kid AbRam as they boarded a boat to Alibaug. SRK tried to keep a low profile, wearing a hoodie. AbRam held his father's hand on his way to the boat.

Shah Rukh's beachside property in Alibaug is spread over 20,000 sq metres and its estimated worth is reportedly around Rs 250 crore. Shah Rukh is yet to star in a film after his last release Zero bombed at the box office.

