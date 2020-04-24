SRK-Gauri's Office Transformed Into Quarantine Facility, Kiara Advani Posts Adorable Childhood Video

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had promised to offer their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. Now, Gauri has shared a video on Instagram, in which one can see how the private office space has been transformed into quarantine quarters under BMC's guidance.

Read: Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan's Office Space Transformed Into Quarantine Zone, Here's How it Looks

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is quarantining with her family at present, misses going outdoors and meeting her friends. To explain her mental state, she recently shared an adorable childhood video of hers. In the video, young Kiara is seen riding away on her bicycle as she tells her mom that she is "fed up".

Read: Kiara Advani Explains Her Present Mental State with an Adorable Childhood Video, Watch Here

Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea seems to be a little pissed to see her dad being the highlight of the news everywhere. Sharing her dad's fit and fine pictures on Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding producer revealed how her 63-year-old dad is busy being young while she is searching for recipes to cook biryani.

Read: Rhea Kapoor Shares How Dad Anil Kapoor is Stealing All the Limelight with His Fitness

A Twitter user uploaded an optical illusion image of tigers on Thursday, which left many people including Bollywood celebrities intrigued. Captioning the image, the user asked, "How Many Tigers You See In This Pic?" Tweeting the image on his timeline, megastar Amitabh Bachchan claimed to have found 11 tigers in the picture.

Read: Can You Find Hidden Tigers In This Image? B-Town Celebs Join the Bandwagon

Thespian Rajkumar would have turned 92 today. His life can be described as life in three octaves lived simultaneously. Acting in Kannada films was one of them. He was much more than an actor or a superstar. Rajkumar continues to live even 14 years after his death. Generations to come will surely marvel at this phenomena called Rajkumar or “Annavru”.

Read: Generations to Come Will Marvel at the Brilliance of Dr Rajkumar, the Ultimate Kannada Superstar

