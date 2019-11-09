Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

SRK, Mamata Banerjee at 25th Kolkata International Film Festival; See Pictures

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Rakhee Gulzar jointly light the lamp to inaugurate 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Take a look at the pictures...

AFP

Updated:November 9, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SRK, Mamata Banerjee at 25th Kolkata International Film Festival; See Pictures
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invites BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan to shake hands during 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI11_8_2019_000171B)

[caption id="attachment_2379821" align="alignnone" width="875"]Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, Rakhee Gulzar jointly light the lamp to inaugurate 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI11_8_2019_000173B) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Rakhee Gulzar jointly light the lamp to inaugurate 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379823" align="alignnone" width="875"]Kolkata: Veteran Bollywood actor Rakhee Gulzar releases a booklet in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, eminent Film director Gautam Ghosh during the inauguration of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI11_8_2019_000215B) Veteran Bollywood actor Rakhee Gulzar releases a booklet in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, eminent Film director Gautam Ghosh during the inauguration of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379825" align="alignnone" width="875"]Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invites BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan to shake hands during 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI11_8_2019_000171B) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invites BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to shake hands during the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379827" align="alignnone" width="875"]West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379819" align="alignnone" width="875"]Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hugs Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan during inauguration of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI11_8_2019_000172B) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hugs Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379839" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (L) during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379835" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets former Indian cricket captain and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly (L) as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (C) looks on during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan greets Sourav Ganguly as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee looks on during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379849" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379841" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) looks on as former actress Rakhee Gulzar (L) speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan looks on as former actress Rakhee Gulzar speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379829" align="alignnone" width="875"]West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379837" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (C front row) gestures during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan gestures during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379819" align="alignnone" width="875"]Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hugs Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan during inauguration of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI11_8_2019_000172B) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hugs Shah Rukh Khan during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379847" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (C) gestures during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379845" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379851" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) greets former Indian cricket captain and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly (L) during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan greets Sourav Ganguly during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379831" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (C-R) lights up the traditional lamp as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (2L) looks on during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan lights up the traditional lamp as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks on during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379833" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2379843" align="alignnone" width="875"]Shah Rukh Khan walks before speaking during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP) Shah Rukh Khan walks before speaking during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sachin Haldankar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram