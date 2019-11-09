SRK, Mamata Banerjee at 25th Kolkata International Film Festival; See Pictures
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Rakhee Gulzar jointly light the lamp to inaugurate 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Take a look at the pictures...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invites BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan to shake hands during 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI11_8_2019_000171B)
[caption id="attachment_2379821" align="alignnone" width="875"] West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Rakhee Gulzar jointly light the lamp to inaugurate 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on November 8, 2019. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379823" align="alignnone" width="875"] Veteran Bollywood actor Rakhee Gulzar releases a booklet in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, eminent Film director Gautam Ghosh during the inauguration of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379825" align="alignnone" width="875"] West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invites BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to shake hands during the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379827" align="alignnone" width="875"] West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379819" align="alignnone" width="875"] BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hugs Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379839" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379835" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan greets Sourav Ganguly as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee looks on during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379849" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379841" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan looks on as former actress Rakhee Gulzar speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379829" align="alignnone" width="875"] West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379837" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan gestures during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379819" align="alignnone" width="875"] BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hugs Shah Rukh Khan during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379847" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379845" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379851" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan greets Sourav Ganguly during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379831" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan lights up the traditional lamp as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks on during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379833" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2379843" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan walks before speaking during the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
- 25th Kolkata International Film Festival
- inauguration of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival
- Kolkata
- Mamata Banerjee
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt's Neon Bikini Shoot Draws Comparison with Sameera Reddy's
- Jennifer Aniston Wonders Why She was Missing from Courteney Cox's Lunch Date
- Ayodhya Verdict: Uttar Pradesh State Wrestling Championships Cancelled Due to Security Issues
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update: Here are the Complete Patch Notes
- WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone