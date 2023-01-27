Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'comebacks' amid Pathaan's mega success,

Shah Rukh Khan has undoubtedly made a trailblazing comeback with Siddharth Anand’s film Pathaan. The spy-thriller that has opened to big numbers has been making all the headlines every passing minute owing to the craze behind the superstar by his fandom as well as film critics. As Pathaan is on its way to crossing the Rs 250 crore mark in the first weekend itself, Shah Rukh Khan shared a cryptic post with his fans.

On Friday, King Khan took to his Twitter handle to reflect on the roaring success of Pathaan. The actor wrote, “Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things."

Reacting to his tweet, one of the fans wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan’s random advice, quotes and musings was the best thing about Twitter. We know the world is healing when you are sharing like this again. There is so much to say but I can’t find the words Shah…the happiness I’m feeling for your success is beyond measure. Love you!" Another one tweeted out, “THE GREATEST COMEBACK IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA, HANDS DOWN 😭🔥" Someone else said, “Wanted to hear these words… And it came like an Oracle ❤ So No Swimming Back. And Plan to move forward. As Past is meant to kept in Past."

Pathaan forms an essential part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe that already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film also featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film was released on January 25 amid rampant boycott calls and protests. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is also focussed on another two big releases of the year that is Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

