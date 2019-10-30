Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SRK Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire at Diwali Party, KGF Star Yash Blessed with Second Child

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's longtime manager was saved from fire by Shah Rukh Khan at Bachchans' Diwali party, Kannada actor Yash has become a father for the second time. Here's more news from showbiz today.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
SRK Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire at Diwali Party, KGF Star Yash Blessed with Second Child
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's longtime manager was saved from fire by Shah Rukh Khan at Bachchans' Diwali party, Kannada actor Yash has become a father for the second time. Here's more news from showbiz today.

Amitabh Bachchan hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his residence Jalsa. The party, which was being hosted after a gap of two years, saw large number of celebs in attendance. While the celebration was going in full swing at the house, decorated with diyas and lanterns, an unfortunate incident happened. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's longtime manager Archana Sadanand merely escaped a fire accident, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan.

Read: At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit have welcomed home a baby boy. Radhika was earlier reported to be taken to a hospital for delivery and reports have now confirmed that the couple have become proud parents to their second child.

Read: KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Pandit Blessed with Second Child

Shahid Kapoor was supposed to be a part of Nikkhil Advani's new production venture. However, it was later reported that the actor had asked for a hike in his fee, which could not be met by Advani, and therefore Kapoor walked out of the project. Now, it has been reported that superstar Hrithik Roshan has been offered the film.

Read: Hrithik Roshan to Replace Shahid Kapoor in Nikkhil Advani's Production Venture?

Ranu Mondal, who became an internet sensation after being discovered singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat Railway Station, has trended all over the internet again. The singer recently went to a reality show called Comedy Stars, where she performed the hit song from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge called Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam.

Read: Ranu Mondal Goes Viral Again with Her Rendition of Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam

Siddharth Dey exited Bigg Boss 13 in a surprise mid-week eviction on Tuesday. He said that he is happy to have been let go of the show and that some tasks have left him physically injured. Siddharth also opened up about the treatment meted out to him by fellow contestant Shehnaz Gill.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Was Targeting Me, Her Next Target Is Paras, Says Siddharth Dey After Eviction

