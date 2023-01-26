On the occasion of Republic Day, Shah Rukh Khan sent a special message to his fans in Pathaan style. Shah Rukh Khan has established his supremacy with this massive release. The film has already broken the opening day collection record of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ (Rs 50 crore) and Yash’s ‘KGF: 2’ Hindi (Rs 52 crore).

AR Rahman, who is a two-time Oscar winner and also a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has spoken about why Naatu Naatu has been drawing a lot of attention in the West. He also revealed that there was a time when MM Keeravani, who is now a Golden Globe winner, was contemplating retirement.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth sparked romance rumours a few months ago. Although none of the actors have broken their silence on the rumours, they seem to have made their first public appearance together. The rumoured couple attended Telugu star Sharwanand’s engagement together, and happily posed for pictures.

Anupam Kher, whose film The Kashmir Files couldn’t make it to the Oscars nominations despite being into the lists of 301 films eligible for it, has expressed his joy over Naatu Naatu being selected as well as shed light on The Kashmir Files being evicted from the glorious race.

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding generated a lot of buzz last weekend. What is now raising eyeballs are the reported expensive gifts the couple has received from their family members, relatives and close friends. Reports say that Athiya’s father, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, gifted his daughter a fancy apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore. However, when News18 reached out to the family for confirmation, they called the reports ‘baseless’

