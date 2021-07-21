Shah Rukh Khan Stops Pathan Shoot Midway for Cameo Appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3?

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been busy shooting for their upcoming films Pathan and Tiger 3 respectively. While Pathan is a long-awaited comeback of Shah Rukh since his last stint in Zero, Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which released in May. Earlier Salman and Katrina Kaif had to stop the shoot for Tiger 3 after the actress tested positive for Covid-19 and later due to the lockdown imposed by the state government.

However, now reports suggest that the actors will start shooting for the movie from July 23. For this, Shah Rukh too has stopped the shoot of Pathan midway. He is now preparing for his special appearance in Tiger 3 and likely to join the crew next week.

A source told an entertainment portal that director Maneesh Sharma has set up a special set for the same. Emraan Hashmi, who is playing the role of an antagonist, will also join the shoot next week.

Previously, the Tiger 3 actor had also filmed his part for Pathan. According to reports, the sets for both the films are closer to each other. Producer Aditya Chopra reportedly wants to create a scene that is worthy of the reunion of the Khans. Currently, both teams are discussing the possible dates to shoot the crossover.

Fans are waiting eagerly to see the Khans come together on the silver screen. Both Pathan and Tiger 3 will be shot at the studio of Yash Raj Films in Mumbai till mid-August and later the crew will fly to different foreign locations.

Both Tiger 3 and Pathan are spy thrillers. While Salman’s film is being directed by Maneesh, Pathan is being directed by Siddharth Anand.

