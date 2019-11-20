SS Rajamouli Adds Thor's Ray Stevenson and Other International Stars to Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is known for directing larger than life, awe-inspiring films. The filmmaker, who is currently working on his next movie RRR, is adding new faces to the cast. After much discussion, the cast of the movie has been finalized, including the roles of the lead heroine and antagonist.

The upcoming magnum opus has now roped in British actress Olivia Morris. She will be replacing Daisay Edgar Jones, who has opted out of the movie. Taking to social media, the official Twitter handle of RRR movie announced, “Welcome aboard #OliviaMorris @OliviaMorris891! We are happy to have you play the female lead #JENNIFER. Looking forward for the shoot. #RRRMovie #RRR.”

Other significant actors to be added to the cast are Irish actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. While Stevenson will play the villain, Alison will also be playing an antagonist. The official handle announced, “#RayStevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR.”

They also announced about Alison with an official tweet, writing, “Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRR”

Stevenson has played the roles of two Marvel characters. He has also played the role of Volstagg in Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. On the other hand, Alison has been a part of Bond film A View To Kill, and Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade.

To be released in July 2020, RRR has Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The other cast members also include Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Samuthirakani.

