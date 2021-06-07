SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's Collaboration to Cross RRR’s Rs 350 Crore Budget: Report

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming collaboration has been creating a lot of buzz. The untitled project was announced in April 2021 and the shoot of the film was slated to start this year, however, it has been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions. His fans and followers have been waiting for further update on the film since then. Taking the excitement of his fans a notch higher, reports regarding the expensive budget of the film havebeen doing rounds on the internet. The film is speculated to overpower the Rs 350-400 crore budget of Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film RRR.The collaboration will be a level up than Rajamouli’s Bahubali and RRR.

As per a previous report by Pinkvilla, SS Rajamouli and his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, are set to explore a new world with this Mahesh Babu film. The action-thriller film will be a jungle-based adventure, specifically an African forest action-adventure. The film will be set in the world of forests and will have visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema earlier. Prasad, the writer of the film was quoted by the portal as saying, “I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space for Mahesh Babu’s film. It’s not yet finalized, but I am trying to crack this space at the moment”.

It will be quite interesting to see how Rajamouli topples the budget of RRR. As per the reports, Rajamouli has spent Rs 85 crores just to shoot three scenes of RRR. The film featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead role,is expected to release this year. The film will mark the first collaboration of Alia and Ajay in south cinema. The action flick is set in the pre-Independence era in the 1920s.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently working on his highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He also has SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here