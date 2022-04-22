SS Rajamouli and Pawan Kalyan To Attend Acharya Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

The much awaited Telugu film Acharya starring father son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, will be released in theatres on April 29. The makers of the film are now busy with the promotion of the movie. Ahead of the release of the film a pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on April 23, the makers have announced in a tweet by sharing a poster of the movie.

“The stage is set for the MEGA SPECTACLE. #AcharyaPreReleaseEvent on April 23rd from 6 PM. #AcharyaOnApr29,” tweeted Konidela Production Company, the co-producer of the movie.

Many bigwigs of the industry will attend the event and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who has given the blockbuster RRR recently, will be the chief guest at the event, according to reports. Telugu star Pawan Kalyan is also expected to attend the event.

The Koratala Siva directorial will see the father-son duo sharing the screen for the first time in full-fledged roles. Actress Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead opposite Ram Charan while Kajal Aggarwal is paired with Chiranjeevi. Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore and Saurav Lokesh are playing pivotal roles in the film.

The action drama, based on the story of two former Naxalites, has been written by Koratala Siva. The storyline of Acharya revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, who has launched a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company have collaborated to produce the film. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film while Tirru has been in charge of the cinematography.

On the work front, Ram Charan’s latest outing, RRR, emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office. SS Rajamouli’s directorial features the actor in the role of the freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju, whereas Jr NTR plays the role of another freedom fighter Komaram Bheem.

Director S Shankar has signed Ram Charan for his next project, tentatively titled RC 15. The film is said to be a political drama.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Godfather, which is directed by Mohan Raja. Godfather is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit Lucifer, which was released in 2019. Salman Khan will also play a cameo role in the film.

