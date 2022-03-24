SS Rajamouli Asks If Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Role Is Violent Like Kabir Singh; Sandeep Vanga Replies

Arjun Reddy was a huge milestone for Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his career and now people are curious if Ranbir Kapoor’s role in Animal would be similar to that of the protagonist in Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh (Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role). While Ranbir is busy shooting for Brahmastra in Varanasi, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is currently promoting his upcoming film RRR, talked to Sandeep to dig deeper, reported Pinkvilla. Kabir Singh featured the protagonist to be a violent person whose methods of pursuing love were mostly toxic and to achieve what he wanted, he would do to any extent.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is a crime drama slated for release next year. It will also feature Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol. On being asked if the protagonists of the two movies would have any similarities, Sandeep clarified that it wouldn’t be so. He said - “There’s nothing similar between Ranbir’s character in Animal and Kabir Singh.”

Rajamouli further added that the movie title suggested there would be violence in the film. He said that the audience is also wondering the same. To this, Sandeep replied - “There’s violence, but the characters are not the same." He also said that he always asked his assistant directors if there are ‘shades’ of Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy in Animal and realised that it wasn’t so," he said and added: “The only common thread between both films is that they are character-driven stories."

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Brahmastra: Part 1 which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia.

