SS Rajamouli Chief Guest At Adivi Sesh Starrer Hit: The Second Case’s Event

After basking in the success of Major, Adivi Sesh is all set for his highly anticipated next project with filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Second Case. The trailer dropped by the makers of the suspense thriller has sent chills down the spine of the audience. The film has received A Certificate from the censor board and is all set to hit the cinemas on December 2. The makers have organised the pre-release event on Monday. The event will be attended by SS Rajamouli as a chief guest.

The special screening is said to be held at the JRC convention, Film Nagar, Hyderabad. Wall Poster Cinema shared the poster of HIT: The Second Case on Twitter. “The pride of India and ace director SS Rajamouli Garu would be gracing the Grand Pre Release Event of HIT 2 on November 28 and making it extra special,” said the caption of the post.

Adivi Sesh also shared a small glimpse from the film and mentioned that Nani will be also present for the special screening. “Kurchoni Chai Thagudaam at the HIT 2 Pre-release tonight! Heroine and I are gonna be there (obviously), The Big man SSR (SS Rajamouli) is gonna be there, my big bro Nani is gonna be there and a few more surprises, JRC Convention tonight! See you there,” the actor tweeted.

Kurchoni Chai Thagudaam at the #HIT2 Pre release tonight! Heroine and I are gonna be there (obviously), The Big man SSR is gonna be there, my big bro @NameisNani is gonna be there and a few more surprises ❤️ JRC Convention tonight! See you there 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/v2z0kRRtOd— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 28, 2022

The storyline of the film revolves around the gruesome incident of a psychopath killing women and dismembering them.

HIT 2 features Adivi Sesh in the role of cool cop KD in the Homicide Intervention Team. The movie has Meenakshi Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, and Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.

