SS Rajamouli Clarifies Old Comment 'Hrithik Is Nothing in Front of Prabhas,' Says 'Choice of Words...'

Recently, an old video of SS Rajamouli comparing Hrithik Roshan with Prabhas had gone viral for the wrong reasons. The filmmaker, in the old interaction, had said that Hrithik is ‘nothing’ in front of Prabhas. Now, Rajamouli addressed his remarks and confessed that his choice of words at the time was wrong and that he did not mean to ‘degrade’ Hrithik.

In a video by Reuters, via ANI, Rajamouli had spoken about his comments on the red carpet of the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and said, “It was long, long back — I think some 15-16 years back. But yeah, my choice of words of mine wasn’t good, I must admit it. My intention was never to degrade him, I respect him a lot. It is long back." Fans lauded Rajamouli for accepting his mistake.

The video was shared on Reddit and several users shared their reactions. “I love that he admitted and gave a straight answer. Most of the people would’ve tried to dodge it," an user said. “But he admitted his mistake. That’s mighty of him," added another.

For the unversed, in the old video that first resurfaced on Reddit, Rajamouli said, “When Dhoom 2 released two years ago, I wondered why only Bollywood can make such quality films. Don’t we have heroes like Hrithik Roshan? I just saw the songs, poster and trailer of Billa, and I can only say one thing. Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to Hollywood level.”

Meanwhile, RRR is taking the West by storm. The film has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The team was present at the prestigious ceremony and celebrated their win. RRR is now eyeing the Oscars, with fans hoping it bags a Best Picture nomination.

