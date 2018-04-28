GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SS Rajamouli is Elated Over Baahubali 2 Response in Japan, Tweets a Heartfelt Post

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Baahubali 2 earned about Rs 1,700 crore from Indian and overseas markets. (Photo: Official poster)
After launching a multiple records across several countries, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has added another feather to its cap as it completed its 100-day theatrical run successfully in Japan. The film, which hit Japanese theaters on 29 December, 2017, has received a great response from the audience.

Elated over the response, Rajamouli shared a heartfelt post to fans for showering so much love on the film and said "the love for movies surpasses boundaries."




Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists. The film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama. It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.

