SS Rajamouli Explains Why Ayan Mukerji Skips Brahmastra Promotion in Hyderabad

Ayan Mukerji needs no introduction to Indian audiences–the talented director catapulted to fame after his first release Wake Up Sid broke box office records and cemented his position as the next big thing to hit Bollywood. Ayan was only 26 when he wrote and directed the coming-of-age film, based in Mumbai. After having delivered major hits such as Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani and more, the 39-year-old is all set to release his epic drama film titled Brahmastra. However, in a press conference held in Hyderabad just before the release of the film–Ayan was not present in the city despite celebrities such as SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR being a part of it.

SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in the South, explained why Mukerji was not present on a key promotional day of the film. He clarified that Ayan could not fly down to Hyderabad due to work left on the movie. Rajamouli, whose movie RRR was a box office sensation, also said that he sees himself in Ayan and advised him to stay back and finish work that needed to be done. Rajamouli also said that Ayan’s heart is entirely in the film.

Recently, Ayan shared a video of SS Rajamouli and explained his role in the film’s promotions. The director said the onboarding of Rajamouli was a very amazing moment for him. He said that it was an honour to have his work interpreted by the ‘Master and King of Film-making’ in India today! Ayan also added that he will cherish the opportunity forever.

Ayan went on to gush about Rajamouli’s ‘clarity of thought’ whenever he spoke about the movie, and his passion to support film-making. He said that it inspires him to become an artist and human being like him.

Brahmastra–a mythological thriller that features action, drama, romance and VFX effects–stars Ayan’s long-time friends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who also got married recently. The film also stars Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, alongwith a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. It is expected to release on September 9.

