SS Rajamouli, Family Test Negative for Covid-19

SS Rajamouli shared the happy news of himself and family members testing negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli has shared on social media that he tested negative for coronavirus after first revealing his and some family members' diagnosis with the viral infection on July 29. Members of Rajamouli's family have also tested negative for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Rajamouli wrote on Twitter, "Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us. Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation (sic)."

Rajamouli and his family were living under home quarantine as suggested by doctors. The filmmaker also expressed eagerness to donate his plasma for the purpose of finding a treatment for the coronavirus earlier and reiterated his conviction in the latest tweet.

On the work front, Rajamouli is busy with another big-ticket film, RRR ('Rise Revolt Revenge'), starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

(With IANS inputs)

