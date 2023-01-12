SS Rajamouli 'Initially Thought' NRI's Friends Would Watch RRR in US, Tells Seth Meyers 'When We Started...'

Ahead of the big win at the Golden Globe Awards, SS Rajamouli appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote RRR in the United States. SS Rajamouli was featured as a guest and also went on to become the first Telugu director to be invited on the popular US talk show. During his appearance, the filmmaker revealed that he expected only friends of NRIs in the United States to see his epic drama RRR. Seth asked him on the show if the audience reaction in the US was exciting to him.

Rajamouli responded by saying, “Exciting is an understatement”. The filmmaker went on to say that he primarily makes films for Indians in India and around the world, and when they began to receive praise from the west, they assumed these were friends of many Indians. “We are on top of the world. I essentially make films for Indians in India and across the globe. When we started getting appreciation from the west, our initial thought was that, ‘These guys must be the friends of our Indians who went to watch the film’," Rajamouli said.

He further added that the film’s prominence began increasing when prominent figures tweeted about it on their respective social media handles. “Then as it started increasing when celebrities, story writers, and film directors started tweeting about it and talking about it on social media. They started championing the film by word of mouth. We thought, ‘Okay, this is growing much more'”. The director also mentions that the film “released on Netflix and it was on the top 10 list for 15 consecutive weeks. It released in Japan, it's still running in Japan. It is the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Japan. Oh my God".

RRR's song Naatu Naatu won a Golden Globe Award on Tuesday night. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj with lyrics by Chandrabose, was named Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Rajamouli's directorial was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film but lost to Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985.

The story of RRR is based on the lives of two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. In the film, Ram Charan played Alluri Seetharama Raju, and Jr NTR played Komaram Bheem. RRR collected over 1200 crores globally. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran.

