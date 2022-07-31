SS Rajamouli Is ‘Angry’ At Netflix Despite RRR’s Super Success: ‘I’ve a Complaint Against Them’

SS Rajamouli is a director par excellence. He brought Indian films under the radar of world cinema with Baahubali. Now, his latest release RRR has also been getting international adulation and film personalities from the West are loving the film. Now, while interacting with Hollywood director duo Russo Brothers, Rajamouli opened up about a complaint he has against Netflix.

During the interaction, Rajamouli quipped, “First of all, I am actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, not the rest of the four. So that is, I have a complaint against them. Second thing is, yes, I was surprised with the reception from the west.”

He also added, “ A good story is a good story for everyone. But I didn’t think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and the word of mouth started spreading and the critics started giving out good reviews for that.”

He also clarified that he is immensely thankful to Netflix as well and said, “Yes, I was really really surprised. And yes, it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix. For that, I have great regard for them.”

Following the interaction, Russo Brothers tweeted, “Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli…” to which the RRR director replied, “The honour and pleasure are mine.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft.”

RRR has been one of the biggest releases on 2022, which broke several box office records and earned Rs 1200 crore worldwide. The film, that released in March, also became the most popular film from India on Netflix — viewed for over 47 million hours worldwide and subtitled into 15 different languages.

