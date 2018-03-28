English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SS Rajamouli is Excited for Baahubali Screening at Pakistan International Film Festival
Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is excited that his magnum opus Baahubali will be screened at the upcoming Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the film Baahubali: The Beginning
Chennai: Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is excited that his magnum opus Baahubali will be screened at the upcoming Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi.
"'Baahubali' has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries... The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan International Film Festival, Karachi for the invite," Rajamouli tweeted on Wednesday.
The four-day festival will commence on Thursday and conclude on April 1.
Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists. The film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers.
The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama. It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.
Other films that will be screened at PIFF include Dear Zindagi, Ankhon Dekhi, Hindi Medium, Kadvi Hawa, Nil Battey Sannata, Songs Of The Scorpions and Marathi movie Sairat.
