Home » News » Movies » SS Rajamouli Never Expected RRR To Do Be a Global Blockbuster, Says 'I Am Still Trying To Understand'
1-MIN READ

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 19, 2022, 10:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, SS Rajamouli's RRR is being widely loved around the world.

When SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released in March this year, it became an instant blockbuster. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead was widely loved by all not just in India but around the world. However, SS Rajamouli has now said that he never expected RRR to be such a big hit globally. The filmmaker was speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) when he mentioned that is still trying to understand RRR’s popularity in the west.

“Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even have an inclination for that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousands and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest,” Rajamouli said as quoted by BollywoodLife.com.

This is not the first time that Rajamouli talked about film’s phenomenal reception from the west. Earlier in July, during a special interaction arranged by Netflix, in which Russo Brothers were also present, SS Rajamouli shared how he was really surprised by RRR’s overwhelming response among the western audience.

first published:September 19, 2022, 10:09 IST
last updated:September 19, 2022, 10:13 IST