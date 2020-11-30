SS Rajamouli on If He'd Work with Prabhas Again: We've Seen Enough of Each Other

Long before SS Rajamouli and Prabhas created history with Baahubali franchise, they worked together during the early years of their career. Prabhas and SS Rajamouli collaborated in 2005 for the successful action film Chatrapathi. Now, when Rajamouli is busy with his forthcoming big project, RRR sans Prabhas, several questions are being raised regarding the pair not teaming up this time. When the acclaimed filmmaker was asked if he plans to work with Prabhas again, he strongly approved.

He told SpotboyE that after spending nearly five years together while working in Baahubali, the two had seen enough of each other.

SS Rajamouli quipped, “Working for 5 years together in Baahubali, I think we have seen enough of each other. Jokes apart, when we have a subject exciting for both of us we will definitely come together again.”

Speaking about the fire and water concept in RRR, Rajamouli explained that the two are opposing elements that can destroy each other. However, when combined, these two elements create powerful steam which is enough to run the motor of the world.

About the intriguing title of the film, Rajamouli said that it is helpful if there is a common title for a film of such scale across all languages. RRR was a working title initially but became popular. So the team was bound to take it because of its popularity.

The award-winning filmmaker also added that the audiences’ expectations from him after Baahubali doesn’t scare him. He said that the film has been shaping up the way they envisioned hence they are confident it will meet the expectations.

He said, “There are going to be a set of guaranteed audiences. Like with any power you have to deal with it carefully (sic.)”

Rajamouli’s mantra was always to forget the previous film’s success completely and start afresh. He completely ignores it and doesn’t keep a comparative chart. He makes a story that is exciting and leaves no stone unturned to make it the best.