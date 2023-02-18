SS Rajamouli’s RRR has turned out to be a massive hit worldwide and it has been appreciated by famous Hollywood directors like James Cameron, Steven Spielberg and others. However, it also hit troubled waters over the exclusion of Mahatma Gandhi from the song Sholay (Etthara Jenda in Telugu), RRR’s celebration anthem. Many were quite infuriated over the fact that Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar’s reference was missing from this song.

On the other hand, other revolutionaries like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh were included. He recently gave clarification on this row in an interview with The New Yorker. Rajamouli said that he chose only those historic figures whose stories were impactful, made him cry and made his heart swell with pride.

Rajamouli also offered another clarification over the decision of not including Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar in RRR’s concluding song. According to the Makkhi director, due to the limitations of duration of the musical number, he could only feature eight revolutionaries. But, it doesn’t mean that he disrespected the contributions made by other freedom fighters. Rajamouli said that he respected a multitude of other revolutionaries as well. The Baahubali director emphasised that not including Bapu’s portrait did not imply any disrespect from his side as he held great admiration for Gandhiji and his contributions.

Furthermore, Rajamouli posed a hypothetical scenario where he said that controversy around the song Sholay would have still existed if he had replaced Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with Gandhiji. According to him, if he had done this, viewers would have condemned him for not including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In addition to this explanation offered by Rajamouli, cine buffs from all spectrums are still contemplating why he must have not included Mahatma Gandhi in the song Sholay. Some opined that RRR is based on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who unleashed violence against the British as a means of gaining freedom. On the other hand, Gandhiji had opted for a non-violent and peaceful way throughout his life and this could be one of the reasons Rajamouli opted to not include Mahatma Gandhi in the concluding song.

