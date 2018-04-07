SS Rajamouli Praises Rangasthalam, Says Nuance of Chitti Babu's Acting Was a Treat

The only person who could stand his ground to Charan, to an extent was JB.

His slow drawling dialogue and performance was really menacing. Congratulations to Mythri, Sukku and Team Rangasthalam for the terrific box office performance as well.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 7, 2018

There are many things that are good about #Rangasthalam. But the characterisation Sukumar written for Chittibabu and the way Charan portrayed it eclipses them all.

Each and every nuance of his acting was a treat to watch. SUPERB ! WELL DONE !! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 7, 2018

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has praised Telugu Film Rangasthalam and also lauded the performances by actors Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu. Rangasthalam is produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni in a lead role, Aadhi Pinisetty and Prakash Raj.