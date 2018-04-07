GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SS Rajamouli Praises Rangasthalam, Says Nuance of Chitti Babu's Acting Was a Treat

S.S. Rajamouli has praised Telugu Film Rangasthalam and also lauded the performances by actors Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu.

IANS

Updated:April 7, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SS Rajamouli Praises Rangasthalam, Says Nuance of Chitti Babu's Acting Was a Treat
Image: News18.com
Chennai: Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has praised Telugu Film Rangasthalam and also lauded the performances by actors Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu.

"The only person who could stand his ground to Charan, to an extent was Jagapathi Babu. His slow drawling dialogue and performance was really menacing. Congratulations to Mythri, Sukku and team 'Rangasthalam' for the terrific box office performance as well," Rajamouli tweeted on Saturday.




Overall, the filmmaker found the movie superb.

"There are many things that are good about #Rangasthalam. But the characterisation Sukumar written for Chittibabu and the way Charan portrayed it eclipses them all. Each and every nuance of his acting was a treat to watch. Superb! Well done!" he added.




Rangasthalam is produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni in a lead role, Aadhi Pinisetty and Prakash Raj.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You