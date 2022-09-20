SS Rajamouli Reacts To Claims That RRR Villainised Britishers, Says 'It Is Not a History Lesson'

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, not only became a smash hit in India but also won praise from several Hollywood writers and directors in the west. The film’s portrayal of Britishers as villains, however, also infuriated some viewers in the United Kingdom. SS Rajamouli recently talked about the same and shared how despite these criticisms, his movie was successful in Britain because viewers saw it as a tale rather than a history lecture.

During a Q&A session following the screening of the movie in the US, Rajamouli discussed how well-received RRR was in the UK despite portraying the British in a negative light. As reported by The Indian Express, the filmmaker said, “At the beginning of the film, you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it’s not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes.”

“In this film, a particular guy is a villain and a particular guy is a hero. They automatically understand. They may not be knowledgeable about everything but their emotional intelligence is very high. Once we understand that as a storyteller, we don’t have to worry about other peripheral things,” he added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli also talked about RRR’s popularity in the west and shared how he never expected the same. “Never ever (had) I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even have an inclination for that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousands and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest,” he said.

Released in March this year, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here