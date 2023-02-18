SS Rajamouli’s Magnum opus RRR has made the country proud by winning the Golden Globes and scoring a nomination for Oscars under the Best Original Song category for its foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu. While RRR was directed by Rajamouli, the story was written by his father Vijayendra Prasad who has previously written the scripts for all his films. Currently, the talented screenwriter is jotting down a story about the RSS. SS Rajamouli opened up about the same in his recent interaction.

While speaking with The New Yorker, the Bahubali director shared his thoughts on this. He told the publication, “I, myself, am not too aware of the RSS. I have obviously heard of the organization, but I don’t know how it was formed, what their exact beliefs are, how they’ve developed, all that. But I read my father’s script. It is extremely emotional. I cried many times while reading that script, many times. The script’s drama made me cry, but that reaction has got nothing to do with the history part of the story."

However, SS Rajamouli is unsure about directing it citing reasons that he doesn’t know what it implies for society. Explaining his stance, the filmmaker said, “The script that I read is very emotional and extremely good, but I don’t know what it implies about society. I’m assuming you’re asking me, would I direct the script that is written by my father? First of all, I don’t know whether that would be possible, because I’m not sure if my father has written this script for some other organisation, people, or producer. Still, as for the question, I don’t have a definite answer. I would be honoured to direct that story because it’s such a beautiful, human, emotional drama. But I’m not sure about the script’s implications. I’m not saying that it would cause either a negative or a positive impact. For the first time, I’m not sure."

As for Vijayendra Prasad, the veteran screenwriter has written films like the Bahubali series, RRR, Magadheera, Manikarnika and Mersal as well as Salman Khan’s critically acclaimed film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Meanwhile, some of his upcoming projects include Sita: The Incarnation, Aparaajitha Ayodhya and Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

