Alia Bhatt Can't Wait to Join RRR team as SS Rajamouli Resumes Filming of Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer

SS Rajamouli has finally resumed the filming of his ambitious project Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, popularly known as RRR. Brakes were applied on the multi crore period film’s ongoing schedule owing to coronavirus induced lockdown in the country.

Now, after nearly six months, the award winning filmmaker has got the ball rolling for his magnum opus. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rajamouli mentioned that the unit has to adjust to the new normal that has already become a part of life. Giving on set glimpses he promised that big surprises and exciting news are expected.

Rajamouli wrote, “Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :) Await #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22 (sic).” He also added the hashtag to the tweet #WeRRRBack

Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :)https://t.co/qFlpsIHJpcAwait #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22.. #WeRRRBack. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 6, 2020

Alia Bhatt, who is doing a small role in the upcoming movie, wrote on social media, "Can't wait to join the team."

Along with his tweet, Rajamouli tagged a video that captures all the details of the resumption of filming straight from the location of shoot.

The dramatic footage by the RRR makers show how the crew and cast is taking precautions. It also gives a peek into the precautionary measures and sanitisation procedures maintained on sets. The clip ends in a very Rajamouli-style with quick glimpses or just flashes of the lead actors. The faces are not visible but they are seen riding on a horse and a vintage bike each.

Fans have to wait for the most awaited look of Jr NTR in the most talked about film. The first look of the actor who will be seen as Bheem will be released on October 22, assured Rajamouli.

The SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Ram Charan in the parallel lead. The action drama also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The film will mark Alia Bhatt’s South debut.

Some of the actors from overseas have been roped in by Rajamouli including Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The film is scheduled to release in 2021.