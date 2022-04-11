SS Rajamouli Reveals He Has Two scripts in Mind For His Next With Mahesh Babu

Director SS Rajamouli is basking in the glory of the huge success of RRR right now. The movie starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt has entered the 17th day with a total collection of Rs 1003.35 crore and is still soaring high. RRR even gave tough competition to films like The Batman and Lost City in some markets. With his most recent film still reigning at the box office and with record breaking game changers like Bahubali to his credit, it comes as no surprise that Rajamouli’s upcoming projects receive a lot of attention and people keep waiting for any new announcement from his side.

So, when the ace director, back in 2020, announced that he plans to make a film with Telugu star Mahesh Babu, people were all ears about the project. And recently, we have come to know some more about the project.

In a zoom interaction with one of the tabloids, Rajamouli revealed that he has not one but two scripts ready for Mahesh Babu. Explaining the reason behind having two storylines, Rajamouli credits his father KV Vijayendra Prasad for the same. We know that the scripts of RRR and Baahubali were written by Vijayendra Prasad. When RRR was postponed due to the pandemic, Rajamouli told one of the tabloids that his father ordered him not to sit at home and do nothing. He joked that his father had told him he needed to get to work. It appears that the father-son team began experimenting with a few concepts and the brainstorming led to two different scripts for Mahesh Babu. He has left it to Mahesh Babu to choose any of the scripts first.

The film starring SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu is set to be a spy thriller in the vein of James Bond. The budget appears to be around Rs 800 crores. The film will be shot in Africa’s jungles. Sri Durga Arts will be in charge of the production. Though he is just at the beginning of something big, he promises Mahesh’s fans that he will deliver a good script.

