2-MIN READ

SS Rajamouli Reveals He 'Slept Off' While Watching Oscar-winning Parasite, Gets Trolled Online

In a recent television interview, when asked about his views on Parasite, Rajamouli admitted that he “slept off” during the first half of the film, before turning it off without finishing it.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 9:41 AM IST
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is not much impressed by Bong Joon-Ho's black comedy Parasite, which ended its award show sweep this season by taking home Best Picture Oscar, making it the first non-English speaking film to win the Academy’s most prestigious award.

Parasite, about a lower-income family who infiltrates a wealthy household, only to learn a much darker secret, had garnered critical acclaim and resonated with audiences in South Korea as well as with viewers around the world. However, Rajamouli said that he did not enjoy the film.

In a recent television interview, when asked about his views on Parasite, Rajamouli admitted that he “slept off” during the first half of the film, before turning it off without finishing it.

"Parasite didn’t work much for me, I felt the film was a little slow in the beginning. We started watching the film a little bit late around 10 PM, and so halfway through, I dozed off and slept," he said.

His views created quite a buzz on social media, with a section of people expressing their displeasure over his views.

Calling Rajamouli "the new casteist on the block," a user wrote, "Bro...that movie....its lessons...are already beginning to play out! Watch that insensitive entitled nerve of urs n keep it down." (sic)

Another user commented, "I think he mistakenly downloaded dilwale instead of parasite."

However, some backed Rajamouli's opinion, saying "that’s his liking and sensibilities."

Meanwhile, the director, who is currently spending his time in lockdown along with the rest of the country, has suspended the shooting of his next film RRR. The movie is a fictional tale based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson among others.

