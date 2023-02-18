SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has received a 2023 Golden Globe Award and the song, Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023. The famed filmmaker is in the United States ahead of the Oscars Award ceremony and in a recent interview he revealed how two old films inspired him to make RRR.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Rajamouli said that the iconic 1957 Telugu film Mayabazar gave him the confidence to make RRR. He also revealed that Mel Gibson’s 1995 film Braveheart inspired him to come up with the Komuram Bheemudo song. Elaborating on the same, he added that Mayabazar was inspired by the Mahabharata and that there were many films that came before and after that which used a bookish language. Rajamouli added that however, in English the characters speak a colloquial language. He appreciated that the director had the guts to do that.

Rajamouli went on to talk about the several instances in the film where they use words that are not in Telugu. The words were invented for comedic effect and that was daring. He spoke about how Mayabazar featured almost all of the stars in the Telugu film industry from that period, and they had experimented so much. “That was a big inspiration for me and RRR was a completely fictionalised story that consisted of characters based on real people. The confidence to make RRR came from Mayabazar," Rajamouli told The New Yorker.

He further said that like the Hollywood film Fashion of the Christ, he could not watch the whole movie at once. That movie was very violent, he said. Rajamouli added that the movie inspired the scene where Komaram whips Bheem in RRR.

The success of this film made Rajamouli even more popular across India. With Baahubali, he pushed boundaries not only in terms of the story and scale, but also with the marketing blitz, his team ensured that all Indians get to see this mega-blockbuster.

RRR was made on a massive budget of Rs 550 crore and minted over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide at the box office.

