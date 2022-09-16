SS Rajamouli Ropes In Alia Bhatt For Mahesh Babu's SSMB29? Here's What We Know

If the latest update is to be believed, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli might be reuniting for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, dubbed SSMB29. Rajamouli had roped in Alia for a small role in his magnum opus film, RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, Alia played a vital role in the film and marked her Telugu film industry debut with the project.

Now, international Indian film critic and a member of the Overseas Censor Board Umair Sandhu has claimed that Alia has been confirmed for SSMB29. “Officially Confirmed! #AliaBhatt finally signed #SSRajamouli next flick with #MaheshBabu ! #SSMB29 🔥🔥 Shoot will start after her baby born !” he claimed. However, there has been no confirmation from Rajamouli or Alia’s sides.

Officially Confirmed! #AliaBhatt finally signed #SSRajamouli next flick with #MaheshBabu ! #SSMB29 🔥🔥 Shoot will start after her baby born ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 15, 2022

Alia is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra. The film, which was her first film with husband Ranbir Kapoor, has already collected Rs 300 crore worldwide within its first week. The film was presented in the southern regions by SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli has been busy with SSMB29. Although little is known about the film, at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada recently, the filmmaker called the project a “globetrotting adventure.” He added that currently he is working on the script of the film and will start the workshop in 2 months with Mahesh Babu. Talking about the film, S S Rajamouli said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

Mahesh Babu, who was also present at Toronto International Film Festival, talked about working with S S Rajamouli. “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli Garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country,” he said.

