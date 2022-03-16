SS Rajamouli Says Some of RRR’s Ukranian Crew Are Fine, Ram Charan Hopes for Peace

Director SS Rajamouli, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film RRR, has revealed that he has been worried about those from Ukraine who had worked in the film. In a recent promotional event, the director revealed that he has been enquiring about the crew from Ukraine who had worked in the film. Actor Ram Charan, who is a part of RRR, hopes that peace will soon be restored in the country which is now at war with Russia.

On Tuesday during a media interaction in Hyderabad, Rajamouli was asked about the Ukraine situation. The director had shot some key scenes in the country, as well as the song ‘Naatu Naatu’. According to IANS, the filmmaker answered, “We were there to shoot some important scenes for ‘RRR’. It is a beautiful country and at the time of the shoot, I had no idea about these issues. Only after I came back, did I now understand the seriousness.” He also added, “I kept on inquiring about the well-being of the people who had worked for ‘RRR’ while we shot there in Ukraine. Some of them are fine, and some, I need to still get in touch with.”

Advertisement

Actor Ram Charan, who plays the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film, is hoping that peace will prevail in the country soon. He stated that Ukraine is one of the best countries he has filmed in so far. As soon as the war broke out, Ram Charan contacted his Security-in-charge from Ukraine to check on his safety. He learnt that the security in-charge’s 85-year-old father is walking around with a gun and is on the streets. Ram Charan added to the statement saying, “The least I can do from here is help monetarily. None of them deserve to go through this. I hope peace is restored.”

RRR is all set to hit theatres on the 25th of March. The film also stars NTR Jr along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.