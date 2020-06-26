MOVIES

SS Rajamouli Shares Baahubali Scene Featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati with Masks On

SS Rajamouli shared a shot from Baahubali showing both Prabhas and Rana Daggubati wearing masks.

  News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared a short video from his successful film franchise - Baahubali. In the meme, lead actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are seen wearing masks on their faces, while coming face to face in a battle.

"Good job @avitoonindia and @coollazz #Unitedsoft VFX Studio team! #BBVsCOVID #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe I hope everyone stays safe and exercise caution in these times," the director wrote in a tweet on Friday. The video also ends with a message: Masks are now mandatory even in Mahishmati. Don't forget yours.

Earlier this month the filmmaker had tweeted to thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for waiving off minimum fixed power charges on theatres.

He had also thanked Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for allowing the industry to get back to work.

