SS Rajamouli Shares Baahubali Scene Featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati with Masks On

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared a short video from his successful film franchise - Baahubali. In the meme, lead actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are seen wearing masks on their faces, while coming face to face in a battle.

"Good job @avitoonindia and @coollazz #Unitedsoft VFX Studio team! #BBVsCOVID #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe I hope everyone stays safe and exercise caution in these times," the director wrote in a tweet on Friday. The video also ends with a message: Masks are now mandatory even in Mahishmati. Don't forget yours.

Earlier this month the filmmaker had tweeted to thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for waiving off minimum fixed power charges on theatres.

My sincere thanks to AP CM @ysjagan garu for giving the industry hope in the time of a global crisis that has hit the film fraternity and theatre owners. Grateful to the government for waiving off minimum fixed power charges on theatres which is a relief. @AndhraPradeshCM — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 9, 2020

He had also thanked Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for allowing the industry to get back to work.