Rajamouli's Son Karthikeya's Pre-Wedding Bash: Prabhas, Rana, Ram Charan Dance Their Heart Out
SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, singer Pooja Prasad on December 30 in a grand wedding ceremony near Jaipur.
SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, singer Pooja Prasad on December 30 in a grand wedding ceremony near Jaipur. Baahubali stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati flew down to Jaipur to attend the ceremony and pre-wedding festivities of Karthikeya.
Several other Tollywood stars including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nani also reached Jaipur a day before to take part in the wedding celebrations. Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, too, attended the wedding with her family. The pre-wedding festivities began with mehendi and sangeet ceremony held on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The pictures and videos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.
Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela gave an inside glimpse into the pre-wedding festivities by sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram. She also shared the first pictures of Karthikeya and Pooja as newly married couple.
Take a look:
The wedding took place as per the south Indian rituals with a mix of royal Rajasthani touch, and the guests were treated with Rajasthani culture for the two days, reports Times now.
Sushmita Sen and his brother Rajeev Sen also shared a few pictures from the wedding on their Instagram.
Take a look:
Prabhas, Ramcharan and SSR— Butterfly (@KajPriya) December 29, 2018
#BangaramSaysSS pic.twitter.com/9St4PEy9qd
View this post on Instagram
& they lived happily every after ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ thanks so much @ssrajamouli garu, Rama garu , Shobha aunty & Ram Prasad uncle - u were faaaaab hosts. Everything was so personal & warm. We had a phenomenal time. #bangaramsaysss #ramcharan @poojaveeramachaneni & @sskarthikeya
