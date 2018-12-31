LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
2-min read

Rajamouli's Son Karthikeya's Pre-Wedding Bash: Prabhas, Rana, Ram Charan Dance Their Heart Out

SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, singer Pooja Prasad on December 30 in a grand wedding ceremony near Jaipur.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
Rajamouli's Son Karthikeya's Pre-Wedding Bash: Prabhas, Rana, Ram Charan Dance Their Heart Out
SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, singer Pooja Prasad on December 30 in a grand wedding ceremony near Jaipur.
SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, singer Pooja Prasad on December 30 in a grand wedding ceremony near Jaipur. Baahubali stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati flew down to Jaipur to attend the ceremony and pre-wedding festivities of Karthikeya.

Several other Tollywood stars including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nani also reached Jaipur a day before to take part in the wedding celebrations. Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, too, attended the wedding with her family. The pre-wedding festivities began with mehendi and sangeet ceremony held on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The pictures and videos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.

Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela gave an inside glimpse into the pre-wedding festivities by sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram. She also shared the first pictures of Karthikeya and Pooja as newly married couple.

Take a look:









The wedding took place as per the south Indian rituals with a mix of royal Rajasthani touch, and the guests were treated with Rajasthani culture for the two days, reports Times now.

Sushmita Sen and his brother Rajeev Sen also shared a few pictures from the wedding on their Instagram.





