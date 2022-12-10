SS Rajamouli Talks About Rishab Shetty's Kantara's Success, Says 'You Do Not Need a...'

The Kannada film Kantara has been breaking several records with its success. The Rishab Shetty directorial and starrer has gained a lot of love and appreciation from audiences. Recently, RRR director SS Rajamouli spoke about the film and said that one doesn’t need a big-scale film to do big numbers. “Big budgets are something.. and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that," the filmmaker said, talking to Film Companion.

He continued, “As audience it is exciting, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and check what we are doing."

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The Hindi version gave tough competition to several Bollywood releases over the weeks. The film has broken several box office records by raking in more than Rs 400 crore.

Talking of SS Rajamouli, his film RRR received its first international award last week. The Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer film marked its first international win as Rajamouli bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle on Friday. Founded in 1935, this is the oldest critics group in the US. RRR also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles.

RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film had earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

